Recently completed Year 12? Looking to get a competitive edge over your peers?

Applications for the 2022 Career Starter Program are now open and will close on Sunday 3 October 2021.

The Career Starter Program is a whole-of-government entry level program coordinated by the Department of Finance that allows participants to build skills on the job, learn through structured training and work as part of a team.

The Career Starter Program was established by the Department of Finance in 2002 and has since expanded to become a whole-of-government program, with fourteen agencies participating in 2022.

As a Career Starter, you will have a full-time permanent job with a competitive starting salary in the APS.